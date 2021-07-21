Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 231 Shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.41% of Lawson Products worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LAWS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lawson Products during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lawson Products by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lawson Products during the first quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lawson Products by 21.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lawson Products by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAWS stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.11. 21,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.71 million, a P/E ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.99. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $62.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.36.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $103.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAWS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Lawson Products Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

