BSW Wealth Partners Acquires 398 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $187.43 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.19. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total value of $610,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 269,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,777.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,937 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.