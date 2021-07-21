Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.13.

Shares of CHKP opened at $123.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

