Evercore Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in The Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,823 shares of company stock valued at $11,672,436. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

NYSE:PGR opened at $94.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.00. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.