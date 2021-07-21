EJF Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

EJF Capital LLC lowered its stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $18.73. 25,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,859,771. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

