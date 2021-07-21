EJF Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 248,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,910,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,850,000.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock remained flat at $$9.94 during trading on Wednesday. 83,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,343. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

