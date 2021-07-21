Analysts Set Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT at $117.40

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIGI. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $153,945,000.00. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,293,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 221,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,730,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,365,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,488,000 after purchasing an additional 863,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.52. The stock had a trading volume of 693 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,929. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.45. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $120.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

