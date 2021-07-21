Analysts Expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will post sales of $6.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.40 million and the lowest is $6.20 million. BrainsWay posted sales of $4.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year sales of $26.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.43 million to $27.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $33.67 million, with estimates ranging from $31.78 million to $34.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BrainsWay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

BrainsWay stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,141. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $148.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.28. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWAY. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrainsWay (BWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.