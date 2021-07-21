iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Down 32.2% in June

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the June 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,845,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.17. 57,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,645. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.26. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

