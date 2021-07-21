iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Down 32.2% in June

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the June 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,845,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.17. 57,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,645. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.26. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.
iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.
