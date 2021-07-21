Analysts Set First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target at $95.63

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.25.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,133. First Solar has a 12-month low of $58.34 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $48,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $219,763.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,534 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in First Solar by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,692 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

