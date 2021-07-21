VINchain One Day Trading Volume Tops $177,261.00 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 21st. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $177,261.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VINchain has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00048145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00014005 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.72 or 0.00796532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars.

