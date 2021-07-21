Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001090 BTC on exchanges. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $136,312.65 and $95,576.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00228847 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001142 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.51 or 0.00802126 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,417 coins and its circulating supply is 391,169 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

