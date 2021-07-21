ImageCoin (IMG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $160,087.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $270,260.39 and approximately $160,087.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,318,671 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

