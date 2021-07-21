EJF Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Independent Bank worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 25,075 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBCP traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.74. 198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,035. Independent Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.21.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

