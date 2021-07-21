Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $2.96 Million Position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 298,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000.

Shares of GHACU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

