Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 264,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Poema Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Poema Global during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Poema Global during the first quarter valued at $287,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Poema Global during the first quarter valued at $2,224,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Poema Global during the first quarter valued at $1,904,000.

Shares of Poema Global stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06. Poema Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92.

Poema Global Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

