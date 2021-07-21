1607 Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

1607 Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) by 74.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,636 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LGI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,054,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 275,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter.

LGI traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,160. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.1151 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

