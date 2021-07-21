Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 174,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Harpoon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,619,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2,058.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 81,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $9,260,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HARP. Wedbush cut Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $25.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.23.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $373,499.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 596,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,021,727 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

