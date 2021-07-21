Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 5,779 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,124 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 907.8% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,591 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,810,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,631 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $222,074,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 35.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,850 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $174.43 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $130.49 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

