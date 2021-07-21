Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 3.3% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Analog Devices by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,063,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,945,000 after acquiring an additional 180,977 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,897,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,419,000 after acquiring an additional 875,666 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $9,699,000. Harvey Partners LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $43,292,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.39.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.78. The stock had a trading volume of 47,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $172.45. The stock has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.