Dempze Nancy E Decreases Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Dempze Nancy E trimmed its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,749 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Xilinx comprises 2.3% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Xilinx by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,696. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $154.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

