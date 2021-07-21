Select Equity Group L.P. Has $85.24 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Select Equity Group L.P. lessened its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $85,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Garmin by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Garmin by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 87,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Garmin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 394,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after buying an additional 40,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $12,010,511.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,969. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $150.17.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. Garmin’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

