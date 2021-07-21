Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $8.45 Million Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 335,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 24.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 128.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 53,555 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Invesco by 2,291.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 394,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,952,000 after buying an additional 378,094 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 38.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 18.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 398,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 61,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.54.

IVZ opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

