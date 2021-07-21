Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at TD Securities

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Marathon Gold from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Marathon Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.22.

MGDPF remained flat at $$2.39 during trading on Wednesday. 52,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,560. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

