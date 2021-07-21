CIBC Cuts Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target to C$19.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

WTSHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

WTSHF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.65.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

