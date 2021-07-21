Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Invests $142,000 in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWAC)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Locust Walk Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LWAC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $975,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $952,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LWAC stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.85.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

