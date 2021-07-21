State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 186,791 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,791 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Amgen worth $120,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $246.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.30. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.14.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

