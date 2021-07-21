State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 8,034 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 475,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Target were worth $94,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Target by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,858,318 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $566,148,000 after purchasing an additional 259,679 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the first quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 19,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Target by 9,157.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 318,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,000,000 after acquiring an additional 314,634 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $1,569,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $5,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $254.71 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $120.00 and a 1 year high of $256.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,508. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

