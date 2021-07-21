Jackson Square Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.87.

NYSE:WMT opened at $141.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.98. The company has a market cap of $397.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,610,342 shares of company stock worth $3,980,989,581. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.