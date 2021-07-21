Zacks: Analysts Expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to Post $0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.17. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

SKT traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 31,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

