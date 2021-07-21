AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives $59.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

Several analysts have commented on AXS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

AXIS Capital stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,690. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.45. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.94) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -80.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

