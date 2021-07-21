Playgroundz Market Capitalization Reaches $93,028.23 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded 59% lower against the US dollar. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $93,028.23 and approximately $1,303.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00038967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00106344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00145007 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,905.25 or 1.00284543 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

