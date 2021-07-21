Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Gap Up to $36.74

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.74, but opened at $38.26. Apogee Enterprises shares last traded at $37.74, with a volume of 272 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $963.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $47,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $192,064. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,521,000 after acquiring an additional 210,231 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 42.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,878,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,775,000 after buying an additional 555,996 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $15,015,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

