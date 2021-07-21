Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Gap Up to $36.74

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.74, but opened at $38.26. Apogee Enterprises shares last traded at $37.74, with a volume of 272 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on APOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.
The company has a market capitalization of $963.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $47,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $192,064. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,521,000 after acquiring an additional 210,231 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 42.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,878,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,775,000 after buying an additional 555,996 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $15,015,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)
Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.
Further Reading: Why is total return important?
Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.