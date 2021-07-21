HC Wainwright Lowers Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Price Target to $27.00

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 229.27% from the company’s previous close.

LUMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jonestrading began coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of Lumos Pharma stock traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Lumos Pharma will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $1,329,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

