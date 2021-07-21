HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ (HTGM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.40.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 120.05% and a negative net margin of 261.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 524,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 82,115 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC grew its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 48,287 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. It serves the biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centres, and molecular testing laboratories. Its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.