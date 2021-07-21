MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $460.50 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MarketAxess from $498.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

