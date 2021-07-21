Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Down to $22.20

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.20, but opened at $21.73. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 1 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RXDX. Guggenheim started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 36.26, a current ratio of 36.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

