Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 321,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,836,934 shares.The stock last traded at $11.83 and had previously closed at $11.60.

Several research firms recently commented on ERIC. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday. Argus downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.40.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.58 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 164,852 shares during the period. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

