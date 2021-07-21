Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s stock price traded down 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.18. 29,878 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,042,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOLD. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. Analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $76,906.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,931,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $77,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,730 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $278,268 and sold 112,596 shares valued at $1,129,525. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 21,114,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,607,000 after buying an additional 493,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,072 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,929 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,213,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 28.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,733,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,896 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

