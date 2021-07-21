Devery Market Cap Hits $235,852.64 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Devery coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Devery has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Devery has a total market cap of $235,852.64 and approximately $7,198.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00047898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00013984 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.80 or 0.00794593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery (EVE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Devery is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

