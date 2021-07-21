Polkamarkets Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 21st. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $7.23 million and approximately $284,219.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000553 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00047898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00013984 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.80 or 0.00794593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,132,745 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “POLKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.