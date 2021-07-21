Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Down 34.6% in June

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the June 15th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$14.34 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.34. Hufvudstaden AB has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates in two segments, Property Management and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

