Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock Price Down 4%

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.15 and last traded at $38.41. 4,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 681,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.21.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 31,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $1,124,625.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $48,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,485 shares of company stock worth $5,537,279 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

