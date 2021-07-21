MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 24.99%.

NASDAQ:MNSB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.85. 23,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,295. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26. MainStreet Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $179.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, President Abdulhamid Hersiburane sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $31,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNSB. Stephens began coverage on MainStreet Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MainStreet Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

