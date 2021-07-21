ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.860-$1.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ManpowerGroup also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.86-1.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $107.88 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.46. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.66%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

