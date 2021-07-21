State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of Capital One Financial worth $85,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.68.

NYSE COF opened at $157.98 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $60.30 and a 12 month high of $168.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

