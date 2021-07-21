Berkley W R Corp Makes New $499,000 Investment in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSRXU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

