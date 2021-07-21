Berkley W R Corp Sells 43,402 Shares of Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG)

Berkley W R Corp reduced its position in Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,402 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Sandbridge Acquisition were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $26,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $121,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $198,000.

Shares of NYSE:SBG opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. Sandbridge Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

