Berkley W R Corp Takes Position in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 99,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $7,343,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,120,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,408,000.

Shares of PTIC opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

