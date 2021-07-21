1,533 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after acquiring an additional 385,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,229,872,000 after buying an additional 99,832 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,294,000 after purchasing an additional 46,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $601,429,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.65.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $460.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $442.04. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

